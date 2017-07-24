Microsoft’s Next HoloLens Headset Will Come With Built-in Artificial Intelligence

Variety reports: “Count Microsoft among the companies preparing to build specialized chips for artificial intelligence(AI): The next version of the company’s HoloLens augmented reality headset will come with a chip capable of complex AI computation, revealed Microsoft Research VP Harryn Shum at a computer vision conference Sunday. This will make it possible to improve hand tracking on the device, as well as run object recognition and other computer vision tasks.”
