Home augmented reality Microsoft’s Next HoloLens Headset Will Come With Built-in Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft’s Next HoloLens Headset Will Come With Built-in Artificial Intelligence

By
Staff Report
-
2
0
SHARE
Photo via Ramadhanakbr on Wikimedia Commons under the Creative Commons License

Variety reports: “Count Microsoft among the companies preparing to build specialized chips for artificial intelligence(AI): The next version of the company’s HoloLens augmented reality headset will come with a chip capable of complex AI computation, revealed Microsoft Research VP Harryn Shum at a computer vision conference Sunday. This will make it possible to improve hand tracking on the device, as well as run object recognition and other computer vision tasks.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR