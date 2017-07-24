Niantic offers full refunds after Pokémon Go Fest debacle

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Niantic has offered registered attendees of Pokémon Go Fest a full refund and in-game currency, after its first official event was blighted by technical and logistical problems. In a post on its blog, Niantic acknowledged that ‘a large number of players’ had been unable to properly play Pokémon Go due to technical issues. The company has apologised for being unable ‘to offer every attendee a great experience’, and outlined a series of gestures to appease its disappointed fans.”

Read more