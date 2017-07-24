Universal Pictures Hit $4B Globally At Box Office For Second Time In Its History

Deadline Hollywood reports: “Charged by the box office successes of both The Fate of the Furious and Illumination powerhouse Despicable Me 3, Universal Pictures has just crossed the $4 billion mark at the worldwide box office for the second time in the studio’s 105-year history. Uni reports that this is also ‘the fastest a studio has reached this milestone in 2017.’ The studio also noted in making the announcement this AM, that it has been No. 1 at the domestic box office for eight weekends; the international box office for eight weekends; and the worldwide box office for six weekends.”

