Adobe taps Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Mozilla to kill Flash by 2020

Venture Beat reports: “Flash will officially be dead in three years. Adobe today announced it will stop updating and distributing its Flash Player at the end of 2020, encouraging content creators to migrate existing Flash content to open formats. Furthermore, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Mozilla have also announced their own plans to help Adobe kill Flash. Flash is a multimedia software platform used for building animations, web apps, desktop apps, mobile apps, mobile games, as well as streaming audio and video.”

