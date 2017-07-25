Blizzard shuts down legacy WoW server hours after launch

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Blizzard shut down a fan-run, legacy World of Warcraft server just a few hours after it went live, bringing four years of work to an abrupt end. The ‘Felmyst’ server was intended to emulate WoW’s first expansion pack, Burning Crusade, which launched in January 2007. A Reddit post by the server’s creator, who uses the name ‘Gummy52’, teased last week’s launch, stating an aim to, ‘set a new standard in warcraft emulation’.”

Read more