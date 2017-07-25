Facebook Live now supports 4K streaming for 360-degree video

The Verge reports: “Today, Facebook announced quite a few updates to its 360-degree live video platform to make it more accessible to both creators and viewers. Most notably, you can now view live-streamed 360-degree video on Facebook in up to 4K resolution, helping increase the fidelity of streams for viewers who have a capable monitor and creators who have powerful enough streaming gear. Those streams are also now accessible in virtual reality, if you’d rather watch the 4K video on a Samsung Gear VR.”

