‘Game of Thrones’ premiere sent HBO NOW half a million downloads, 3x increase in revenue

Tech Crunch reports: “HBO’s “Game of Thrones” isn’t just a cultural phenomenon – it’s also a driving force for the company’s over-the-top service aimed at cord cutters, HBO NOW. According to new data from app store analytics firm App Annie, the HBO NOW streaming app was downloaded over 500,000 times in the first week following the Season 7 premiere. This translated into a massive increase in subscription revenue for the app, allowing it to snag the number three spot on the ‘Top Grossing’ chart across both iOS and Google Play.”

Read more