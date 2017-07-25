MTV Video Music Awards: Kendrick Lamar Leads Nominations

Deadline Hollywood reports: “Kendrick Lamar and his video for “Humble” led the way with eight nominations today as the MTV Video Music Awards noms were announced. Katy Perry and The Weeknd landed five noms apiece for the show, which will air live August 27 from the Forum in Inglewood, CA. Like MTV’s earlier Movie & TV Awards, the network has combined categories to remove gender designations, with the former Best Female Video and Best Male Video categories combined to become Artist of the Year this year.”

Read more