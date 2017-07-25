Home Featured Top Slider Sony Inks Deal to Sell PlayStation Vue Internet TV Service Through Small...

Sony Inks Deal to Sell PlayStation Vue Internet TV Service Through Small Cable Operators

Photo by Babo Games on flickr.com under the Creative Commons License

Variety reports: “Here’s a switch: Your local cable company may soon be offering you a cable TV bundle from Sony — which markets its PlayStation Vue service as a ‘cable alternative.’ Under an agreement between Sony Interactive Entertainment America and the National Cable Television Cooperative, the NCTC’s members will be able to offer the broadband-delivered PlayStation Vue service. The not-for-profit NCTC serves about 850 cable and broadband systems across the U.S. representing more than 9 million customers.”

