Sony Inks Deal to Sell PlayStation Vue Internet TV Service Through Small Cable Operators

Variety reports: “Here’s a switch: Your local cable company may soon be offering you a cable TV bundle from Sony — which markets its PlayStation Vue service as a ‘cable alternative.’ Under an agreement between Sony Interactive Entertainment America and the National Cable Television Cooperative, the NCTC’s members will be able to offer the broadband-delivered PlayStation Vue service. The not-for-profit NCTC serves about 850 cable and broadband systems across the U.S. representing more than 9 million customers.”

