TV ratings will now include Hulu Live and YouTube TV

Mashable reports: “Traditional television ratings are about to get a much-needed modern day update. In an effort to bring the ratings up-to-date and improve accuracy, Nielsen Holdings — the king of ratings — will begin including views on Hulu Live TV and Google’s YouTube TV in official TV ratings in the United States, the company announced in a press release. ‘This is a big one for the industry,’ Nielsen’s Executive Vice President of product leadership Megan Clarken told Reuters. ‘We’re following viewers across platforms’.”

