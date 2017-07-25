Mashable reports: “Traditional television ratings are about to get a much-needed modern day update. In an effort to bring the ratings up-to-date and improve accuracy, Nielsen Holdings — the king of ratings — will begin including views on Hulu Live TV and Google’s YouTube TV in official TV ratings in the United States, the company announced in a press release. ‘This is a big one for the industry,’ Nielsen’s Executive Vice President of product leadership Megan Clarken told Reuters. ‘We’re following viewers across platforms’.”
TV ratings will now include Hulu Live and YouTube TV