Billboard reports: “ASCAP and BMI, the two largest performing rights organizations in the U.S., are working together on a single database of musical works in an effort to bolster transparency in the tangled-up world of licensing, it was announced on Wednesday. The joint database, expected to launch in late 2018 on ASCAP’s and BMI’s web sites, will feature aggregated data from both organizations with the goal of making it easier to find out whether another PRO has a share of a musical work.”

