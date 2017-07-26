Blizzard pledges crackdown on abusive and antisocial Overwatch players

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Blizzard will take a tougher stance on antisocial and abusive players, promising a range of new features and punishments for its popular online shooter Overwatch. In a post on the Battle.net forums, Blizzard stated that ‘play nice; play fair’ has always been among its core values. Over the next year, Blizzard will ‘significantly’ invest in the Overwatch in-game reporting and player penalty system, which is regarded internally as, ‘one of our most important features’.”

Read more