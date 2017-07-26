Chris Milk’s VR Studio Within Raises $40 Million Series B

Variety reports: “Within, the virtual reality studio co-founded by renowned music video director Chris Milk and former Googler Aaron Koblin, has raised a $40 million Series B round of funding. The new cash infusion is led by Temasek and Emerson Collective, and includes WPP and Macro Ventures as new investors. Existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, 21st Century Fox and Raine Ventures are also back to ship in. Including this latest round, Within has raised a total of $56.6 million thus far.”

Read more