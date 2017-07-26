Imagine Entertainment Strikes $100M TV Financing Venture With Hong Kong’s TVB

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment has struck a $100 million TV co-financing joint venture with TVB Venture, a unit of Hong Kong-based Television Broadcasts Ltd. (TVB), the companies announced on Wednesday. The company will use the financing ‘for the development and production of television projects.’ Imagine’s current hits include Empire for Fox and Genius for National Geographic Channel. Imagine is also currently working on the fifth season of Arrested Development, which was picked up by Netflix for 15 episodes.”

