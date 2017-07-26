Judge Throws Out Racial Bias Suit Against Time Warner, CNN & TBS

Deadline Hollywood: “An Atlanta judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Time Warner that alleged a pattern of racial discrimination at some of its networks. A pair of African-American Turner veterans were suing the conglomerate and its cable nets CNN and TBS claiming that they were paid less that Caucasian colleagues, were denied pay raises or promotions and that ‘Defendants have engaged in a pattern and practice of racial discrimination in performance evaluations, compensations, promotions and terminations’.”

Read more