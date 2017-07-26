Home Featured Top Slider Surge in Streaming Services Leads to Animation Job Boom

Surge in Streaming Services Leads to Animation Job Boom

By
Staff Report
-
2
0
SHARE
Photo via Vancouver Film School on Flickr under the Creative Commons Resource

Variety reports: “There’s general agreement that this is a golden age of television. But less apparent is the fact that it’s also a golden age of animation, spawned by the same subscription video-on-demand companies — such as Netflix and Amazon — that are ushering TV’s shining period. The rise of streaming services — which are ordering season after season of animated shows for children and adults — has created an urgent demand for original content, leading to a surge in jobs at all levels of production.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR