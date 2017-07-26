The Switch And Mobile Games Are Putting Up Huge Numbers For Nintendo

Forbes reports: “Not so long ago, the aging 3DS and floundering Wii U meant financial reports were dark and full of terrors for Nintendo, as observers tuned in to see just how much they missed the mark when it came to sales and revenue. Times have changed, and Nintendo has changed dramatically for the better. Nintendo’s total operating profit is 16.21 billion yen ($144.95 million) which surpasses analyst expectations of 11.55 billion yen by a wide margin. Last year during this period Nintendo lost 5.13 billion yen.”

