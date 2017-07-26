Vizio Can’t Dodge Claims Its TVs Spy on Viewers

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “For the second time this year, Vizio has failed in a bid to undercut a proposed class action lawsuit targeting the way its Internet-connected Smart TVs collect and disseminate information about viewers. In fact, thanks to a decision from a California federal judge Tuesday, the legal action seems to be growing in magnitude. Vizio has acknowledged that until recently, its Smart TVs automatically collected information.”
