Vizio Can't Dodge Claims Its TVs Spy on Viewers

Photo by AlexAntropov86 via Pixabay under the Creative Commons License

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “For the second time this year, Vizio has failed in a bid to undercut a proposed class action lawsuit targeting the way its Internet-connected Smart TVs collect and disseminate information about viewers. In fact, thanks to a decision from a California federal judge Tuesday, the legal action seems to be growing in magnitude. Vizio has acknowledged that until recently, its Smart TVs automatically collected information.”

