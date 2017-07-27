All Laid-Off SoundCloud Staffers Are Being Offered $10,000 From WeTransfer “To Start Something”

Hypebot reports: “After 173 SoundCloud employees were laid off a few weeks ago, the outpouring of support led to a “Hire a SoundClouder” Google doc to connect them with new jobs. Now, WeTransfer has shown their respect for the laid-off innovators with the offer of a $10,000 check, with almost no strings attached. These former SoundClouder staffers have a unique skill set that combined music, tech and innovation to create a hugely popular site. “$10,000 to start something.” In return, WeTransfer just wants to see ‘a proposal for something you could design, build, or manage’.”

