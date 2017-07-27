Comcast Unveils New Details for ‘Instant TV’

Variety reports: “Comcast executives offered more detail on a plan for a millennial-focused TV service that does not hinge on use of a set-top box. Executives from the Philadelphia entertainment giant suggested during a call with investors that the service, known as ‘Xfinity Instant TV,’ could be launched sometime in the second half of the year.The offering would pit Comcast against rivals like Dish, which offers the Sling skinny bundle, or AT&T’s DirecTV Now – as well as a growing number of services that make TV content available to a generation eager to consume streaming video on demand with portable screens.”

