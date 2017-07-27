Home augmented reality Disney’s Magic Bench lets you play with AR characters without headset or...

Disney’s Magic Bench lets you play with AR characters without headset or smartphone

Photo via stocksnap.io on Pexels under the Creative Commons License

Mashable reports: “Disney Research has come up with a new way to allow multiple people to experience the same augmented reality experience while in the same room — without wearing a headset or holding a mobile device. The innovative approach to AR was revealed on Wednesday in the form of what Disney Research calls the Magic Bench. But the system is about more than just a ‘bench’, it’s an entire room that’s set up for virtual immersion in mixed reality. ”

