SiriusXM Quarterly Earnings Rise, Subscribers Hit 32M

Billboard reports: “SiriusXM on Thursday saw earnings jump as the satellite radio firm posted a record 32 million total subscribers. The company, home of Howard Stern, saw earnings rise 16 percent to $202 million on higher subscriber and advertising revenue as overall revenue was $1.34 billion, up 9 percent from a year-earlier $1.23 billion. The latest results follow SiriusXM unveiling a deal with Pandora to make a $480 million strategic cash investment in the personalized online radio service.”

Read more