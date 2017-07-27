Verizon Loses 15,000 Pay TV Subs, Reiterates It Needs No Acquisitions

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Telecom giant Verizon on Thursday reported that its FiOS video service lost 15,000 net pay TV subscribers in the second quarter, compared with a 41,000 loss in the year-ago period and a 13,000 subscriber drop in the first quarter. It was the third quarterly FiOS pay TV subscriber loss posted by the company since its launch in 2006. On an earnings call, the company’s CFO also reiterated that Verizon felt no need to make acquisitions, unless they help its strategy and come at an attractive price.”

