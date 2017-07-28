Apple paid Nokia $2 billion as part of a patent lawsuit settlement

Tech Crunch reports: “After a quick fight, Apple and Nokia settled a patent lawsuit back in May. But the two companies didn’t comment on the value of this settlement. While terms of the deal are still undisclosed, Nokiamob first spotted that Nokia announced that it has received a $2 billion upfront cash payment from Apple (€1.7 billion). The lawsuit began late last year. Nokia first accused Apple of infringing some of Nokia’s patents as well as patents from NSN and Alcatel-Lucent — Nokia owns those companies and their respective patent portfolios.”

