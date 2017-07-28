Dish Claims Univision Breached Contract by Streaming Soccer Matches on Facebook

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Dish Network is claiming that Univision has undercut the value of a licensing deal by streaming soccer matches on Facebook. The satcaster is now suing Univision for allegedly breaching contract in New York federal court. The complaint was originally filed under seal earlier this month.This week, a redacted copy of the complaint was made public and reveals that Dish is aiming for a permanent injunction restraining Univision and its affiliates from allowing programming to be distributed via Facebook Live or for free via other internet or wireless services.”

