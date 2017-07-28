How ‘Spider-Man,’ the PlayStation 4 and Electronics Have Pushed Sony’s Stock to Nine-Year Highs

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Sony Corp. stock has been hitting nine-year highs as of late, reaching its highest prices of the tenure of CEO Kaz Hirai. The return to profitability of its electronics business, the confidence-boosting box-office performance of Spider-Man: Homecoming and continued strong sales of the PlayStation 4 (PS4) have all boosted investor sentiment.The company’s market capitalization ended the week at ￥5.81 trillion, or $51.5 billion, taking it above that of car giant Honda Motor (￥5.57 trillion) for the first time in almost 15 years and back into the top 10 highest-valued companies on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.”

Read more