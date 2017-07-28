Pokémon GO Fest Attendees Suing Niantic

Forbes reports: “The aftermath of the technical disaster at Pokémon GO Fest continues to create trouble for developer and event host Niantic Labs. Last weekend, the Pokémon GO celebration quickly turned into a debacle as players who waited for hours in the hot sun found themselves unable to play the game at all due to a combination of software and network errors, preventing them from getting either the rare Pokémon they had been promised or the general spirit of the event that had been advertised. Now, “20-30” attendees have joined a class action lawsuit against Niantic Labs for the way the event was handled, according to a report in Polygon.”

