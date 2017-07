The Verge reports: “AltspaceVR, the virtual reality social network that has hosted everything from stand-up comedy to presidential debate-watching parties, is shutting down next week. The community announced ‘with heavy hearts’ last night that AltspaceVR would be closing August 3rd at 10pm ET, after ‘unforeseen financial difficulty.’ Currently, AltSpaceVR has around 35,000 active monthly users, who spend an average of around 35 minutes a day on the free platform.”

Read more