Twitter’s reality bites: Things are bad and will likely get worse

Venture Beat reports: “On Thursday, the company reported no user growth during the second quarter and a 5 percent drop in revenue. Yet its earnings releases are filled with happy talk and rosy numbers, and its earnings call with analysts was peppered with optimism. This is also being hurt by the loss of the contract for NFL Thursday night games to Amazon. Though Twitter is busy launching new video products, including a sports network, it’s not expecting that video ad revenues will grow enough yet to make a big dent.”

