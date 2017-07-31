Discovery to Acquire Scripps Networks for $14.6 Billion

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Interactive have made it official, unveiling a $14.6 billion deal that will combine the two cable networks companies known mostly for nonscripted and lifestyle content. Scripps operates HGTV, Travel Channel and Food Network, among others, while Discovery’s networks include the likes of Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, TLC and OWN. Viacom had also been pursuing Scripps, but last week bowed out of the bidding process, clearing the way for Discovery, which has long been interested in a deal.”

