Variety reports: “SAG-AFTRA and National Public Radio held signing ceremonies on Monday at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., for a new, three-year contract. The contract was ratified last week by an ‘overwhelming’ majority of NPR’s SAG-AFTRA represented employees. Management of National Public Radio and SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative three-year deal on July 15, averting a threatened strike by more than 400 of NPR’s news and programming employees.”

