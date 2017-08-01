As Media Companies Pivot to Video, Will They Actually Make It Work?

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “You’re not imagining it: There’s been a noticeable uptick in media companies making staff cuts and shifts attributed at least in part to a desire to focus more time and money on video, often using some variation of the phrase “pivot to video.” As companies shed text-based writer, reporter, and editor positions, they’re hiring more employees to focus on video production and promotion. Vice, in July, shed about 60 employees, including some editorial staffers. Fox Sports recently took the video-only route on its website, laying off writers and editors and leaving veteran journalists like Ken Rosenthal without a place to write.”

Read more