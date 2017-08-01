Facebook reportedly working on voice speaker and video chat device with laptop-sized screen

The Verge reports: “Facebook is currently developing a “video chat device” designed for use in the home, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The product, which could be announced next spring, includes a large touchscreen, wide-angle camera, microphones, and speakers. In concept, this sounds very similar to the Echo Show that Amazon recently released to build out its lineup of home-based hardware. Facebook’s video chat gadget is said to have a much larger screen than the Echo Show. One version in testing measures between 13 and 15 inches — the size of most laptops.”

Read more