Google Daydream VR is rolling out to Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus owners now

The Verge reports: “Google’s Daydream virtual reality platform is now rolling out on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, fulfilling a promise Google made earlier this year. Google announced the news last night, although it said on Twitter that it would take time to reach all S8 and S8 Plus owners. The expansion is a major boost for the Daydream platform, which first launched last year for the Google Pixel. Google has promised a total of 11 phones with Daydream support by the end of the year, including a flagship device from LG.”

