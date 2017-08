Variety reports: “Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group have launched Pantaya, touted as the first Spanish-language over-the-top service.The companies made the announcement Tuesday morning. The service will be available for $5.99 a month through the web and on iOS, Android, and Roku as well as to Prime members on Amazon Channels in the U.S. The service will offer current and classic Spanish-language films, complemented by documentaries, concerts and other original content.”

