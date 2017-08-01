Microsoft starts selling developer ‘mixed reality’ headsets online

Tech Crunch reports: “Microsoft ‘mixed reality’ headsets are finally available (for developers) on the Microsoft store. The company opened pre-orders for the headset back in May; now developers can get their hands on Acer’s headset for $299 and an HP model for $329. Specs-wise, the two headsets are pretty much identical. Both sport 1440×1440 per eye 90hz displays with 95 degree field-of-view, the only feature difference appears to be more padding on the HP model, which might make for more comfortable play sessions, though I haven’t had the chance to try it out yet.”

