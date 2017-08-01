Nintendo: SNES Classic Edition preorders begin this month

Venture Beat reports: “Nintendo fans that want to make sure they get an SNES Classic Edition will need to keep an eye on retailers this month. Nintendo revealed on Facebook today that preorders for the retro console will become available sometime in August. The SNES Classic Edition is coming out on September 29. It will include 21 games, including classics like Super Mario World, Super Metroid, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. The retro console also includes Star Fox 2, a game Nintendo has never officially released before.”

