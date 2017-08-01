Sony Pictures Television To Acquire A Majority Stake In Funimation

Forbes reports: “Back in May, you will remember that both Sony Pictures and Universal were interested in acquiring the anime distribution giant Funimation. Well, today it seems that Sony has made its move and intends to acquire a majority stake in the anime distribution company. According to Variety, the plan is that Sony Pictures Television will acquire a 95% majority stake in Funimation to the tune of $143 million. No doubt, the recent and aggressive stance Netflix has taken with backing anime has likely rustled Sony’s jimmies and Funimation is definitely well equipped to hit back at that.”