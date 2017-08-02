Apple TV Gets Live TV and DVR, Courtesy of Plex

Variety reports: “Apple TV owners just got one more option to watch and record live television with the streaming device of their choice: Media center app maker Plex expanded its live TV feature to Apple TV devices Wednesday, which means that Apple TV can now essentially double as a DVR of sorts. Plex also expanded live TV viewing and recording to Android mobile devices, and the company finally bridged the gap between live and recorded TV programming with the introduction of simple time shifting features to pause, rewind and fast forward while watching live TV.”

