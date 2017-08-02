Glu Mobile raises full-year forecasts after $68.7m quarter

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Free-to-play specialist Glu Mobile has released the financial results for its second quarter, which indicate the mobile publisher’s troubles could soon be behind it. The firm reports revenues of $68.7m for the three months ended June 30th, 2017 – an increase of 42% when compared to the year before. Bookings came in at $82.5m, well over the higher end of its previous guidance and a year-on-year improvement of 62%.”

