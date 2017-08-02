Hasbro Ends Acquisition Negotiations With Lionsgate: Report

Deadline reports: “Hasbro’s been toying with the idea of buying a studio for years, going back at least to 2014 when acquisition talks with DreamWorks Animation fell apart. But the plaything maker broke off conversations with Lionsgate last week over ‘price disagreements,’ Reuters reports today, citing ‘people familiar with the matter.’ Hasbro shares are down 2.2% following the report. Lionsgate is up less than 1%. A studio rep declined comment. Lionsgate has a market value of $2.4 billion, while Hasbro is at nearly $13 billion.”

