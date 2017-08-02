Smash.gg raises $11 million for esports tournament platform

Venture Beat reports: “Smash.gg has raised $11 million to help local esports fans create their own tournaments. The idea is to enable organized esports competitions at a grassroots level so players and spectators can create smaller events from the ground up, rather than waiting for much bigger tournaments to be organized from the top down. The company was started in February 2015 in response to frustrations the founders themselves had as esports fans.”

