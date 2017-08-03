$1.25 Million Lawsuit Accuses Universal Music Of Piracy

Hypebot reports: “Universal Music is being sued for $1.25 million for a typeface allegedly used without permission by the UMG group, The Vamps. HypeFor Type is alleging that Universal used two fonts, Nanami Rounded and Ebisu Bold, for the logo of British band The Vamps without getting the proper licences for use as a logo. In addition to its recorded music, The Vamps logo can be found on merchandise, tour posters and across the web.”

Read more