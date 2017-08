Deadline Hollywood reports: “Discovery Communications announced today that it has agreed to form a new consolidated joint venture with TEN: The Enthusiast Network. Discovery will take a majority controlling interest in the venture that brings together Discovery’s automotive Velocity channel and TEN’s automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social and live event portfolio. The TEN portfolio includes such brands as Motor Trend, Hot Rod, Roadkill, Automobile, and more than 20 others.”

