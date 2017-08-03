Nickelodeon International Launches ‘Nella the Princess Knight’ Games App

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Nickelodeon International has launched Nella the Princess Knight: Kingdom Adventures, an app featuring games based on social-emotional lessons taught in the hit Nick Jr. pre-school series Nella the Princess Knight. The five mini-games also enable kids to practice math, creative problem solving and fine motor skills. The app is free to download from the iTunes Store and Google Play in more than 150 international markets in 12 languages, including French, German, Italian, Russian, European and Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.”

Read more