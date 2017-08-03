The Void is bringing a location-based Star Wars VR experience to Disney resorts

Tech Crunch reports: “Location-based VR startup The Void announced today that it will be partnering with Lucasfilm and ILMxLAB to bring a Star Wars-branded experience to Disney resorts. The new experience,”Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire,” will be coming to Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort later this holiday season. The Utah-based startup is best known for its Ghostbusters VR experience which is now available in four locations including Utah, New York, Dubai and Canada.”

