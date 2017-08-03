Warner Bros. Can’t Dodge Sylvester Stallone’s Fraud Lawsuit

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Sylvester Stallone has scored an early and significant ruling in his lawsuit against Warner Bros. over profits from the 1993 science-fiction film Demolition Man. Not only has a Los Angeles Superior Court judge rejected the studio’s bid to throw out breach of contract and fraud claims, but the actor is being permitted to bring a potentially big claim that Warner’s accounting practices are likely to deceive the public, including others in Hollywood with profit participation agreements.”

Read more