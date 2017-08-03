The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Sylvester Stallone has scored an early and significant ruling in his lawsuit against Warner Bros. over profits from the 1993 science-fiction film Demolition Man. Not only has a Los Angeles Superior Court judge rejected the studio’s bid to throw out breach of contract and fraud claims, but the actor is being permitted to bring a potentially big claim that Warner’s accounting practices are likely to deceive the public, including others in Hollywood with profit participation agreements.”
Home Featured Top Slider Warner Bros. Can’t Dodge Sylvester Stallone’s Fraud Lawsuit