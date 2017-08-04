Disney Accused of Illegally Tracking Children Via Apps in New Lawsuit

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “A San Francisco mom says her child was illegally tracked while using the Disney Princess Palace Pets app. Amanda Rushing, on behalf of her child referred to as “L.L.,” is suing The Walt Disney Company, Disney Electronic Content and others in a proposed class action filed Thursday in California federal court. This is exactly the kind of practice the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act was enacted to prevent. Under COPPA, app developers and any third-parties working with them can’t legally collect personal information about children who are under the age of 13 without verifiable consent from their parents.”

Read more