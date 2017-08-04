Spotify is coming to the Xbox One

The Verge reports: “Spotify is planning to release an Xbox One app soon. Pictures of Microsoft’s Larry Hryb (Major Nelson) testing a Spotify app for Xbox One were spotted on Reddit earlier this week, fuelling speculation that a real Spotify Xbox app is on the way. Sources familiar with Spotify and Microsoft’s plans tell The Verge that a Spotify app for Xbox One is coming soon, and is currently being tested internally. Microsoft is also planning a number of dashboard enhancements to the Xbox One in the coming months, in the lead up to the new Xbox One X console.”

Read more