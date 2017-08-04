Steam has attracted 27m new paying users in 18 months

Gamesinductry.biz reports: “Valve has released updated figures for Steam’s userbase, showing the leading games marketplace continues to entice new players. Overall, Steam’s monthly active player count has risen to 67m – considerably ahead of the 53m Xbox Live users Microsoft recently reported, although only around half the 125m active users Valve has recorded over Steam’s lifetime. Steam’s presence in more restricted markets like China have enabled Western publishers to also introduce their brands to new audiences.”

